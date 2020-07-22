Tom “Z-Barr” Hirshmann Passes Away At 38

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Tom “Z-Barr” Hirshmann has passed away at the age of 38. The exact details of how Hirshmann passed away have yet to be revealed at this time.

Hirshmann relocated to Florida and occasionally wrestled, though not in a regular capacity since 2012. He had apparently been dealing with some health issues.

Hirshmann trained at CZW’s original training school and began competing there in 1999.

PWMania sends our deepest condolences to his loved ones.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR