Tom “Z-Barr” Hirshmann Passes Away At 38

Tom “Z-Barr” Hirshmann has passed away at the age of 38. The exact details of how Hirshmann passed away have yet to be revealed at this time.

CZW is saddened to learn of the passing of Tom 'Z Barr' Hirshman. Our deepest condolences go out to his loved ones. #RIPZBarr — CZW Combat Zone Wrestling (@combatzone) July 21, 2020

Hirshmann relocated to Florida and occasionally wrestled, though not in a regular capacity since 2012. He had apparently been dealing with some health issues.

Hirshmann trained at CZW’s original training school and began competing there in 1999.

PWMania sends our deepest condolences to his loved ones.