Tomasso Ciampa Looking Revitalized With Shaved Beard as He Prepares For WWE Return (Videos)

Tommaso Ciampa appears revitalized as he continues to train and rehab his body in preparation for his eventual WWE return.

The former NXT Champion has been posting workout videos on Instagram and appears to be doing well. Ciampa also appears much younger after shaving his beard.

Ciampa hasn’t wrestled since September and is out of action following hip surgery. It’s widely assumed that he won’t be back this year. According to PWInsider, “we are told he isn’t expected back until next year.”

WWE has not provided a return date, but based on his progress in his videos, some fans will be speculating about a possible Royal Rumble appearance later next month.

Ciampa was in a storyline with The Miz, Johnny Gargano, and Dexter Lumis, but all Ciampa references were removed due to hip problems.