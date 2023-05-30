Tommaso Ciampa Backstage At This Week’s RAW, Update On His WWE TV Return

It appears that Monday Night RAW will soon receive a boost in star power from WWE. The RAW and SmackDown rosters underwent significant changes after the Draft. A star who is soon to return to television is one name that didn’t switch brands.

Tommaso Ciampa, a former NXT champion, hasn’t competed since having hip surgery in October. His last match was against Bobby Lashley at the WWE live event on September 17th.

He had been aligned with The Miz prior to his surgery, assisting him in his attempt to flee from Dexter Lumis’ wrath on RAW before disappearing from television..

Johnny Gargano has teased the appearance of another member of his family, sparking speculation that the two stars will reunite and Ciampa will be a member of The Way alongside Indi Hartwell, Lumis, and Candice LeRae.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Ciampa arrived in town ahead of this week’s RAW. The former NXT Champion was backstage at the show, according to PWInsider, and is “expected to be returning shortly.”