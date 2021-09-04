Tommaso Ciampa Comments On The Changes Being Made To WWE NXT

In a recent interview with Fightful.com, Tommaso Ciampa commented on the changes being made to the WWE NXT brand:

It’s exciting. Change, sometimes, is for the best. Everyone has been keeping a tight lid on it and I don’t know what to expect. I believe the first live show will be (September 14) with whatever the new look and image is. The overall feeling seems to be excitement.”

“It’s new, different, fresh, and at the same time, it’s the same. NXT is NXT. Same roster, same group of guys and girls in the back who will go out there and give their best. Same people behind the scenes. It’s hard to say right now, if it’s just a new paint job or what it is, but it’s exciting at the very least.”

You can check out the full interview below: