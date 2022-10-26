Tommaso Ciampa Currently Out of Action, Undergoes Hip Surgery

This week, WWE RAW Superstar Tommaso Ciampa underwent hip labrum repair surgery.

Ciampa shared on Instagram today that he underwent surgery with Dr. Emblom at Andrews Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center in Birmingham, Alabama.

Ciampa stated that he had been experiencing back pain, which was caused by a hip labrum injury. There is no timetable for his comeback to the ring, but he has stated that he is on the mend.

“The road to recovery begins. It’s a familiar road. Almost too familiar,” Ciampa wrote.

Ciampa has not wrestled since losing to then-United States Champion Bobby Lashley at the WWE live event from Bakersfield, California on September 17. He defeated Cedric Alexander in non-televised live events in the Northeast on August 27 and 28. Ciampa last appeared on WWE TV on August 22nd, when he and The Miz beat Lashley and AJ Styles via DQ. He appeared on RAW on September 19, but did not wrestle that night.

Ciampa’s complete Instagram post, which cites Rocky Balboa, is below:

The road to recovery begins. It’s a familiar road. Almost too familiar.

Special thanks to Dr Emblom and his team for taking such incredible care of me. Thanks to the WWE medical team for once again putting me back together. And thanks to my “nurses” at home for always giving me perspective.

It took awhile but we finally found the cause to all of that glute/SI/back pain. A hip labrum that “looked like shredded cheese” according to my wife, who watched the surgery.

“But it ain’t about how hard ya hit. It’s about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward.” – Rocky Balboa [heart emoji]

And yes, Willow insisted on dressing like a pirate for our trip to Birmingham. [pirate flag emoji]”