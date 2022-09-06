Tommaso Ciampa Gets His Full Name Back During WWE RAW

Another WWE star has started using his first name again.

Ciampa was referred to as Tommaso Ciampa during a segment that took place backstage with The Miz on RAW. This is the most recent change made by the Triple H regime.

When Ciampa was promoted to the main roster earlier this year, during the time that Vince McMahon was still with the company, his first name was removed.

Ciampa is the most recent person to have his name reinstated. Matt Riddle, Austin Theory, Humberto Carrillo, and Angel Garza are just some of the other wrestlers who have reclaimed their full names in recent weeks.

