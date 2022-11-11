Tommaso Ciampa Not Expected Back on WWE TV Until Next Year

Tommaso Ciampa will be out of action for the rest of the year. Ciampa revealed last month that he had hip labrum surgery.

“In asking around, we are told he isn’t expected back until next year,” PWInsider.com reports.

Ciampa was last seen in action on September 17, when he faced Bobby Lashley at a WWE live event.

Ciampa was pushed to the main roster shortly after WrestleMania 38, after years of being a top star in NXT, including as NXT champion.

Following his time under Vince McMahon, it appeared that the former Chairman had given up on him. However, under Triple H’s leadership, he was given a new push.

He was allied with The Miz, assisting him in evading Dexter Lumis’ wrath on RAW before disappearing from TV.

PWMania.com send our best wishes to Ciampa and a speedy recovery.