Tommaso Ciampa & Pete Dunne Wrestle In SmackDown Dark Match

WWE NXT Superstars worked the pre-show dark match at last night’s SmackDown taping from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. The dark match saw Tommaso Ciampa defeat Pete Dunne.

It was noted by a fan in attendance that Dunne used his previous theme song.

Ciampa lost the NXT Title to Bron Breakker at Tuesday’s NXT New Year’s Evil special. Dunne has been feuding with Tony D’Angelo and will face him in a “Crowbar on a Pole” match next Tuesday night. It looks like Ciampa and Dunne are being considered for a call-up to the main roster, but nothing has been confirmed.

