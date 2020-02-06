Tommaso Ciampa Possibly Injured On Wednesday

Tommaso Ciampa may have suffered an injury during last night’s WWE NXT episode, according to correspondents in attendance.

Ciampa appeared to be suffering from some sort of knee or leg injury before the six-man main event, which saw Ciampa, Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne defeat The Undisputed Era (NXT Champion Adam Cole, NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish) by DQ. Ciampa was involved in a brawl angle with The Undisputed Era before the main event.

A correspondent at last night’s show noted that Ciampa was checked out by a WWE doctor at ringside. Dunne also kept checking on him while they were on the apron together. Another correspondent believed that Ciampa was injured before the main event action got going.

It should be noted that a Ciampa injury has not been confirmed as of this writing.

Ciampa is currently scheduled to challenge Cole for the title at “Takeover: Portland” next Sunday, February 16.

There’s no word yet on if this was a case of Ciampa selling really well, or if he did suffer some kind of injury last night. Stay tuned for updates as the weekly NXT Injury Report will be released this evening and there may be more details released then.