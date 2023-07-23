Tommaso Ciampa Reacts To “No One Will Survive” Being His WWE Entrance Music Again

Tommaso Ciampa recently appeared as a guest on the Out Of Character with Ryan Satin podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, Ciampa commented on “No One Will Survive” being his WWE entrance music again:

“I didn’t have a clue that my music was going to be ‘No One Will Survive’ until seconds before walking out the curtain. I was going through my warm up and I said to someone, ‘What’s my music going to be?’ ‘I don’t know, I guess we should have thought about that.’ No rehearsal or anything. ‘What do you want it to be?’ ‘The new one is very good, I like it a lot, it is also very slow and fantastic when I’m a methodical heel. I do have this old NXT music that is probably better for this specific scenario where I’m going to be a surprise.’ That was the whole conversation, it was probably three minutes before I went out. Seconds before I went out, somebody did thumbs up, ‘No one will survive.’ I was amped when I heard it and the crowd reaction was so good.”

You can check out the complete interview below:



(h/t to Jeremy Lambert for the transcription)