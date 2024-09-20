Tommaso Ciampa Responds To Speculation About The Motor City Machine Guns Joining WWE

Tommaso Ciampa addressed rumors that the Motor City Machine Guns were joining WWE in an interview with the Battleground podcast.

“Whether it’s our styles or our size, everyone seems to pair us and those guys together. They’ve influenced tag team wrestling for two decades now. We’ve taken stuff from them, concepts and ideas. I’ve never wrestled either one of them, in singles or tag, my entire career. It would be really cool to have that happen on a WWE stage for the first time.

I know Johnny has a pretty good relationship with Shelley and has known him forever. I love those guys. He loves those guys. We see the same rumors that yall see. If we can get the tag division to a point where we have four, five, six different top acts at once, that’s when you’re in it. The more competition, the merrier. I welcome that. It elevates your game and forces you to elevate. I think the crowd will take to them extremely fast and well. I hope it happens. I probably want it to happen more than some of the fans.”



(quote courtesy of Jeremy Lambert)