Tommaso Ciampa Reveals He’s Open To Doing Comedy Segments In WWE

Tommaso Ciampa made his first appearance as an official member of the WWE RAW roster during the April 11th 2022 edition of RAW.

Prior to leaving the NXT brand, Ciampa spoke with the UK Metro and said that he was open to doing what WWE needed him to do:

“Creatively, I’m not very hard to please in the sense that I just view it as, ‘Give me five minutes and I’ll make it the best five minutes I can’, whatever that means. Whatever I’m asked to do. If comedy is in my future, whatever it is, I don’t know – I just look at it like, there’s no ending to this. So, if I do comedy for a couple of months, it doesn’t mean after that I can’t go back and do something else I might enjoy. There’s no ending.”

Ciampa also commented on possible dream matches:

“Whether it’s Edge or Rey Mysterio, I’ve never really had a singles match with AJ Styles, done stuff with Roman Reigns. There’s so many – you can just go down the list forever and ever.”