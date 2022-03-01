Tommaso Ciampa Speaks On His New Theme Song

WWE NXT Superstar Tommaso Ciampa took to Instagram to address his new theme song.

As noted, last night’s RAW saw Ciampa debut a new theme song before he picked up his first RAW TV singles win, over Robert Roode. The “No One Will Survive” theme had been in use since 2018, and was a fan favorite. The change was inevitable as CFO$ did the “No One Will Survive” theme and WWE had to create a new theme with WWE Music producers Def Rebel.

In an update, Ciampa noted on Instagram today that he likes the new music and the “Fight To Survive” message as it resonates with him on a deeper level. You can read his full post below, along with a clip of the theme from RAW:

Monday Night Raw

[elephant emoji] – Let’s address the elephant in the room. Personally, I like the new music. More importantly, I love the message: “fight to survive”. It resonates with me on a deeper level. We all face our own struggles in life, obstacles we must overcome, we all have our own “fight” …whether that’s a battle with mental health, cancer, a physical disability, self doubt, or anything else… we must always choose to “fight to survive”.

Over the past few years, I’ve become far more active with charities and non profits like Give Kids the World Village. The pandemic has swept the nation. And to be quite honest, with the current state of things, I’d much rather spread a message like “fight to survive” than “no one will survive”. I sure as heck would rather teach my daughter that lesson.

I’ve been in this business for 17 years now. My platform has never been bigger than it is right now. My moment is now, literally and metaphorically. And everyday, I choose to “fight to survive”. [black heart emoji]

Ciampa and NXT Champion Bron Breakker will open tonight’s NXT 2.0 episode as they face Roode and Dolph Ziggler later tonight.

