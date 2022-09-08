Tommaso Ciampa Talks WWE Creative Freedom and How He Feels About His Career

In a recent interview with Fightful Select, Tommaso Ciampa revealed that, for a long time, he believed that his career was coming to an end soon due to his neck, but that he no longer feels that way. He said that he attributes this change in perception to the fact that he now has a healthier neck.

Ciampa, who had cervical fusion surgery in March 2019 to repair his injured neck, noted that instead, he now feels like he just finished the first half of his career as he’s learned to wrestle with the issue and not be in pain. He also stated that a lot of things had changed, from the world to his life and maturity, which opened him up to the possibility of moving up to the main roster of WWE.

In late July, Ciampa had a viral promo on RAW Talk, which you can watch below. In this new interview, he stated that there is a lot more creative freedom in WWE now, and he was told that he could say whatever he wanted as long as he made the main points. He also stated that he was told to say whatever he wanted. The Miz urged Ciampa to think on his feet and improvise as they went along.

On RAW, Ciampa is currently working with The Miz as a tag team partner.

Here is the aforementioned Ciampa promo: