Tommaso Ciampa Tweets Shot At Randy Orton

Is Tommaso Ciampa pushing for a feud with Randy Orton after his loss to Karrion Kross at WWE NXT “Takeover: In Your House” on Sunday night? As noted before, Orton took to Twitter after the show to joke about Takeover and leg slaps, something that has been a topic of discussion on pro wrestling social media as of late.
Orton wrote, “Heard #WWENXT #TakeoverInYourHouse was great! Slappin my leg for you guys. Sincerely #legslap”
In an update, Ciampa fired back this afternoon and took a shot at Orton for being boring in the ring.
“My daughter has been having trouble sleeping. Luckily I found a remedy. Randy Orton matches. Better than NyQuil. Sincerely #AnEntireLockerRoomWhoBustedTheirAsses,” Ciampa wrote.
