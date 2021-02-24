Tommy Dreamer Addresses AEW’s Latest ‘Paid Ad’ On Impact Wrestling

Tommy Dreamer addressed this week’s “paid advertisement” from AEW that aired on Impact Wrestling. Dreamer wrote the following in regards to Impact being put down in the ads:

“Promo lesson 101 build the person you are talking about UP if you win or lose you have beaten or lost to someone special.

When more than half your staff worked @IMPACTWRESTLING don’t shit on the place that helped them because ur basically shitting on yourself. #fact #IMPACTonAXSTV”

The AEW “paid advertisement” has the most YouTube views of any Impact Wrestling segment with 79k views as of Thursday afternoon.