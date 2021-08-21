Tommy Dreamer and Nyla Rose Address The “Crying CM Punk Fan” From AEW Rampage

As seen during the August 20 2021 edition of AEW Rampage, a fan was shown crying as CM Punk made his entrance to the ring.

The fan has received some ridicule on social media from fans and even people in the wrestling industry. AEW star Nyla Rose addressed the matter:

Deadass… if you’re in the business and you’re mocking “crying guy” get out of the business cause you clearly don’t and never will get it. — 💀N Y L A R O S E🥀 (@NylaRoseBeast) August 21, 2021

Normalize expressing emotions for wrestling besides when there’s a 10 bell — 💀N Y L A R O S E🥀 (@NylaRoseBeast) August 21, 2021

Tommy Dreamer went as far as to make an offer to the fan: