Tommy Dreamer Believes AEW’s Brian Cage Can Be The ‘Next Big Thing’ With Changes

ECW original Tommy Dreamer appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss several topics, including AEW star Brian Cage.

Dreamer said, “Brian Cage needs a complete overhaul for him to be taken as a serious person, instead of this guy who you are going to have a great match with. It’s either ‘Great Match Brian’ or ‘Money-Making Brian,’ that’s going to be the difference. His look is good, this is where someone has to say, ‘Hey man, this guy could do everything, let’s make him the next thing.’”

