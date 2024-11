ECW original Tommy Dreamer recently appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio, where he talked about a number of topics including how he believes Kyle Fletcher is a future main event talent.

Dreamer said, “I’m a massive fan of Kyle Fletcher. Being with Don Callis, this kid has ‘main eventer’ all over him. Takeshita is next level as well. I feel both those guys are the future of this industry.”

