Tommy Dreamer Believes MJF Could Be AEW’s Savior Against Blackpool Combat Club

ECW original Tommy Dreamer recently appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio, where he talked about a number of topics including how MJF could be AEW’s savior against the Blackpool Combat Club.

Dreamer said, “The guy who could be the savior is MJF. MJF said one thing that popped me so big that he set the rule that ‘you all gotta win a match, something something,’ and then he goes, ‘How MJF of me,’ and I popped and I was just like, ‘God, he’s great,’ and that moment right there I was just like, ‘He’s my babyface, he’s my d—head babyface,’ like he is ‘the guy that, if you think about, he was ‘the guy’ and why still can’t he be the guy because his main directive always is the world title; that’s what makes him complete, he still feels the need to be complete.”

On MJF’s rivalry with the Undisputed Kingdom:

“I’m a fan of everybody, but for this storyline … how much more before you just have to drop it?”

