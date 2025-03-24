Tommy Dreamer Believes Paul Heyman Will Decide WrestleMania 41 Triple Threat Outcome

ECW original Tommy Dreamer appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss several topics, including how he believes WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman will have a significant role and decide the finish of the CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania 41.

Dreamer said, “I think Paul Heyman is going to decide the finish if this is the match. Tis whole thing with Punk and Paul, at the end of the day, Punk is more of a full-timer than Roman. I don’t know if Paul would go to his friend as opposed to his money train, because also the money train may be, in Paul’s mind, not producing as much money. That’s always Paul’s bottom line. I’m talking [strictly about] the character.”

