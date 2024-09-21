Tommy Dreamer Believes Ricochet Made A Good Move Jumping Ship To AEW

ECW original Tommy Dreamer recently appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio, where he talked about a number of topics including how he believes Ricochet made a good move by jumping ship to AEW.

Dreamer said, “I think it was a very good move to leave the WWE because I think one, he was there for a while and never was able to crack [the] mid-card and not because of talent, just because of, I don’t know, booking. Sometimes this is the old ‘you got to leave to get noticed to get over,’ so you can eventually go back a-la Cody Rhodes.”

On Ricochet’s potential in AEW:

“I always said he’s the next Rey Mysterio. Don’t think he had that opportunity to be that [in WWE]. So if he goes out and becomes a proven draw, then I think that’s a good move for Ricochet. He hit the glass ceiling, I feel, in WWE.”

