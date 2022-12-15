Tommy Dreamer & Bully Ray Talk About Mandy Rose Possibly Going To AEW, IMPACT Wrestling

The WWE NXT departure of Mandy Rose has the pro wrestling world buzzing.

On the latest episode of Busted Open Radio, pro wrestling legends Bully Ray and Tommy Dreamer weighed in on the topic with their thoughts.

Featured below are some of the highlights.

Bully Ray begins by saying that AEW should snatch Mandy Rose up, and how if there had been no non-compete they would have had her open last night’s Dynamite: “If I was Tony Khan, I would’ve sent my jet to Mandy’s house, and the first person you would’ve seen on ‘Dynamite’ last night was Mandy Rose. I understand that [she has a non-compete], but if that non-compete stuff wasn’t in the way, it’s a no-brainer.”

Tommy Dreamer on how if AEW doesn’t take Rose, IMPACT, where he still works as a talent and executive, would be happy to snatch her up: “If she doesn’t go to AEW, 1,000 percent Impact would love to have her. Because she’s a star and she’s great in the ring. And if AEW doesn’t jump on that, Impact will. Mandy Rose, call me, text me, DM me.”

Check out the complete episode of Busted Open Radio at SiriusXM.com. H/T to WrestlingInc.com for transcribing the above quotes.