Tommy Dreamer Calls Out WWE Referee For Blowing Match On RAW

ECW original Tommy Dreamer appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss several topics, including the botched spot by the referee during the match between Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor last Monday on WWE RAW.

Dreamer said, “Tonight, the referee blew the match. End result.”

On how the fans negatively reacted to the spot:

“His [the referee’s] hand clearly hit it. There’s no slow mo. The announcers…goodness, they kind of had to lean out…if they’re watching the monitor how you’re supposed to watch it, if you’re being an announcer, the call was blown. Again, it happens. Don’t want to see the guy lose his job. But when the fans start doing what the fans were doing, chanting ‘Ref, you suck!’ that is something where you’re like ‘Oh man, I can’t believe that happened.’”

