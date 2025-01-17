Tommy Dreamer Compares Penta’s WWE Debut To Taz’s

ECW original Tommy Dreamer recently appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss several topics, including Penta’s debut on last Monday’s WWE RAW episode and how it is similar to Taz’s debut at Royal Rumble 2000.

Dreamer said, “A perfect debut. Another great debut to trigger my mind was Taz and Kurt Angle, when Taz came out at that Royal Rumble and wrestled Kurt in his debut match in WWE. It was perfect, and I think this was actually as good, if not better, because of the length of the match, all that stuff. It was a great debut — you saw the emotion, with his family crying. The people knew his stuff. I loved it.”

