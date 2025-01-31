Tommy Dreamer Criticizes WWE NXT Women’s Tag Title Match Finish

ECW original Tommy Dreamer appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss several topics, including the controversial finish to the WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Match on this week’s WWE NXT.

Dreamer said, “Right off the bat, I saw it and I knew it would happen. This does tell you, and I always say this, why, number one, how hard it is to be a professional wrestling referee. And then, if you see something like that where there’s an error, how it really does take away from the body of the match. Especially if it leads to the finish. It took it down on a way down note.”

On Naomi’s shoulders not being down when the referee made the count:

“Trinity’s shoulders were never down. When the ref made her count, her shoulder was up…the count should’ve never happened, [but it did] because he was at the angle where he couldn’t see it. I seriously went back twice and watched it. Her shoulder was completely up, and I’ve been seeing this a lot, especially in NXT, where I would almost start to teach…how to get pinned. You have to make sure the shoulders are down.”

