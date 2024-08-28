Tommy Dreamer Explains How Sid Vicious Reminds Him Of What CM Punk Was

ECW original Tommy Dreamer recently appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio, where he talked about a number of topics including how the late great Sid Vicious reminds him of what top WWE star CM Punk was.

Dreamer said, “I kind of have to compare him to, not the intensity or the promo skills, but at the time, he reminds me of what CM Punk was. Wherever [CM Punk] goes, he has this cloud of controversy as well as he’s got the intangibles, the ‘it factors’, all those things, the look, has this aura about him.”

“Sid was really, when he came back like that, he became the … he was the bad guy that you liked, or sometimes we would call them ‘tweeners’ … Sid was the first guy that when he was the bad guy, that when he dropped to the knee and he asked for the adulation instead of the boos, the people would give him cheers.”

