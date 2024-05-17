Tommy Dreamer Explains Why The Elite Should Win At AEW Double Or Nothing

ECW original Tommy Dreamer recently made an appearance on an episode of Busted Open Radio, where he talked about a number of topics including why he thinks The Elite (Matthew Jackson, Nicholas Jackson, “Scapegoat” Jack Perry and AEW Continental Champion “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada) should win the massive 8-Man Tag Team Match against “The American Dragon” Bryan Danielson, Darby Allin and FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) at Double or Nothing.

Dreamer said, “I put my heels over [at Double or Nothing] because if the good guys win, then they kind of already won.” “You also think about long-term booking … I got to keep heating up my heels for the specific reason of the ‘then what?’ [aspect], because this should end in the WarGames, or this should end in Tony Khan getting control back of his company. Not that he’s lost control.”

“Honestly, if you could go back, something’s going to happen. Tony Khan is simply slamming the cage door on Nick or Matt Jackson’s head. Boom. One, two, three, the show is over. That’s a nice payback to our boss that got it. That’s the end of it, then we move forward.”

