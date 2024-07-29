Tommy Dreamer On AEW All In Potentially Being Bryan Danielson’s Final Match In His Career

ECW original Tommy Dreamer recently made an appearance on an episode of Busted Open Radio, where he talked about a number of topics including AEW All In potentially being Bryan Danielson’s final match in his career.

Dreamer said, “I said, if this is going to be his last match, I would love to see it happen [at Wembley Stadium], but then also, hey, there’s this whole thing of you have somebody who’s not under contract wrestling for your world title. Swerve could also, the way he talks, start to give a little bit of doubt, start to tap into that like Swerve would. There’s also, on the horizon, there’s a big show [AEW WrestleDream] in their hometown. Whether you switch the title that night and have the rematch in Washington for another big show, there’s a lot of places you can go with this.”

On a potential rematch at WrestleDream:

“October 12, WrestleDream, heel Bryan Danielson, with Jeff Jarrett in his corner, versus babyface Swerve Strickland, who’s fighting for team AEW to bring the belt back home, because this guy can jump whenever he wants, unless you have to keep on paying him to be there, those are stories.”

