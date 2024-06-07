Tommy Dreamer On His Happiness For Rey Fenix’s Recent AEW Return

ECW original Tommy Dreamer recently made an appearance on an episode of Busted Open Radio, where he talked about a number of topics including his happiness for Rey Fenix’s AEW return on Dynamite.

Dreamer said, “I’m so happy to have him back. I mean, he’s one of these guys that I really thought would be up there like a Rey Mysterio. He has such a unique…he’s so good. Him and his brother I’m such big fans of. But the guy’s been hurt a bunch of times, and I hope his health continues, cause you get to see how unique he is and how good he is.”

