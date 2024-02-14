Tommy Dreamer On Scott D’Amore: “He Is The Heart And Soul Of TNA”

ECW original Tommy Dreamer recently made an appearance on an episode of Busted Open Radio, where he talked about a number of topics including how he believes Scott D’Amore is the heart and soul of TNA.

Dreamer said, “There’s a lot of people that I really, really care about affected by this decision.”

“He is the heart and soul of TNA.” “I’ve known him forever. He’s one of my closest and dearest friends. [It’s] hard when you get [this] type of news; hard for the talent, hard for so many people, because you’ve worked so long together with him.”

