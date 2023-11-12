Tommy Dreamer On WWE’s Decision To End Undertaker’s Undefeated WrestleMania Streak

ECW original Tommy Dreamer recently made an appearance on an episode of Busted Open Radio, where he talked about a number of topics including how he believes it was a horrible booking decision for WWE to end The Undertaker’s undefeated WrestleMania streak.

Dreamer said, “I felt that [‘the streak’] meant as much as WrestleMania. It’s something that could have continued.” “And if you think about it, that show, everything [was] taken out of the building. All the energy, that main event, was affected by Brock beating The Undertaker and ending that streak. That’s the most that we talk about from that. And did it really help Brock Lesnar get to the next level? No, because Brock was already there.”

“I just think it was a horrible booking decision. It made you more pissed. It wasn’t heat, and didn’t help elevate Brock because Brock was already there.”

