Tommy Dreamer Pitches Idea For Jack Perry Retiring The FTW Title

On next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Jack Perry has promised to retire the FTW Championship, and Tommy Dreamer discussed the matter on a recent episode of the “Busted Open Radio” podcast.

Highlights from the podcast are included below:

On the title being retired:

“I don’t think AEW needs to have another title. I like that title being special for what it was when Taz had his group. I think it’s really, really cool for HOOK to have held it.”

On how he’d retire it:

If I’m going to do it where if I’m HOOK who doesn’t talk a lot, but I also have my father as my very, very good talker, I have the match for the FTW Title. I put HOOK over and son goes to his father, and [says] like ‘Here, Dad, I brought the title home.’ Then your father is like, ‘You know what? I put a lot of pressures on you to be the best, and I still want you to be the best, but this title puts you in a situation that I never want to see in you again. I saw you get hurt, and I don’t want you to get hurt defending my legacy. I’m proud of my legacy. I’m proud of you.’ The guy who created this title, [says] ‘I’m retiring this title. Thank you all for supporting me and thank you all for supporting my son.’”

“[Then a heel interrupts and they have one more title match.] HOOK goes over, you’re in, you’re out, you’re done. The FTW Title is with the owner, the guy who created it, and it served its purpose in professional wrestling.”

You can check out the complete show below: