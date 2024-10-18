Tommy Dreamer Praises Adam Pearce: “He’s Doing a Phenomenal Job As WWE RAW GM”

ECW original Tommy Dreamer recently appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio, where he talked about a number of topics including how he believes Adam Pearce is doing a great job as the general manager of WWE RAW.

Dreamer said, “By the way, Adam Pearce, phenomenal job. Adam Pearce should have a job forever. He’s also a guy who could do commentary. He’s so great at his role. They did a great job explaining. And ladies and gentlemen, I got to tell you that it’s kind of like the real things that go on behind the scenes of how like ‘I kind of let things go,’ or wrestlers all coming to people with ideas or wanting to be on top. Every wrestler sees themselves in this much higher position, even if you have every title. His role is a breath of fresh air.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.