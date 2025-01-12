Tommy Dreamer Praises FTR, Calls Them Perfect Fit For Wrestling Trainers

ECW original Tommy Dreamer recently appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss a number of topics, including why he thinks AEW stars FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) would make great wrestling trainers.

Dreamer said, “If I could put over FTR I would like to say one thing, I think they would make amazing trainers. There is a difference, and this isn’t a slight on anybody, but I was watching–they’re always putting themselves in the right position, which is key, and that is a big WWE thing.”

On how they have no wasted movement:

“From their training, and it’s no wasted movement, everything happening in the middle, always being in the right spot for the bump and the feed, and even like Wheeler Yuta hanging out with this crew, his work has so increased, and I love seeing Wheeler Yuta out there performing. It’s a different style, but I’m like ‘god those two guys would be perfect trainers.”

