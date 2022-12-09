Tommy Dreamer Praises Mickie James For Impressive Career, Says “Last Rodeo” Angle Is Catching On

People are interested in Mickie James and “The Last Rodeo.”

During a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, show co-host Tommy Dreamer credited the women’s wrestling legend and the ongoing story line that calls for her to retire following her next loss to an opponent from the Knockouts division.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the show where he talks about this and shares his thoughts.

On how attendance for IMPACT events has gone up because of Mickie James: “She’s [Mickie James] like, ‘I’m willing to put my career up. If I lose another match, I’ll leave. I’ll leave the business. I have other outside projects. I have a son, I’m a mom. I don’t know what I wanna do’ and I mean, think about this, you’re at a crossroads of your life but… here’s the athlete and the competitor. ‘I want to be the best,’ hence where we’re at today and I was also like, it’s a great tool for marketing as well and our houses in IMPACT Wrestling have gone up from it and it’s, hey, you don’t know when Mickie James’ last match is gonna be.”

On Mickie James being deserving of praise for having the successful career she has had in the business: “So, these are real, real things and I’m just giving you the backstory and Mickie can tell you more of what was going on or what’s going on in her head and now we’re at this pinnacle where she is going to be facing someone younger, someone much stronger [Jordynne Grace]. No offense Mickie James. I know you got some guns but… very stiff, very hard-hitting and another person who’s very, very focused on — I don’t wanna say this as a knock to her — but to have the career that Mickie James has had and that’s the history of this industry.”

