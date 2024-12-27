Tommy Dreamer Praises The New Day’s Heel Turn And Fan Reactions

ECW original Tommy Dreamer recently appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss a number of topics, including The New Day’s heel turn.

Dreamer said, “This turn — we’re talking about getting heat without doing anything. In his hometown, he was booed out of the building. … they never want to hear [Kofi] talk. It’s kinda like the ongoing schtick whenever [Dominik Mysterio] gets the microphone. Dom’s been the heater for the longest time. Kofi is getting that type of heat. Kofi is just next level.”

On how the fans are reacting to The New Day:

“The fans [are] booing them out of the building. The whole time I’m sitting there, and I’m like, ‘Are they heeling his mom for giving birth to Kofi?’ And this poor woman who’s gotta take it. And then he’s putting his mom over, goes for the big hug, and when the mom hesitates, I was like, ‘Oh my god, they’re going there. And I loved it.’”

On what’s next for the tag team:

“I think they’re gonna hold off and continue to find different ways for The New Day to get heat.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.