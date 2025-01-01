Tommy Dreamer Predicts Bigger TV Platform And Larger Ticket Sales For TNA In 2025

ECW original Tommy Dreamer recently appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss a number of topics, including how he has two predictions for TNA Wrestling in 2025: one is that the company will get a larger TV platform, and the second is they will sell over 10,000 tickets for a PPV.

Dreamer said, “TNA, I kind of have two bold predictions for. Number one, they will be on a larger television platform come 2025. I think it’s needed and I think it’s trending in the right direction. And my bolder statement is that they have a 10,000 seat arena coming up and close to a 20,000 seat arena, I do feel in 2025 that they will sell more than 10,000 tickets for an event.”

On his predictions for The Rock and CM Punk in 2025:

“The Rock, the Final Boss, will be the WWE Champion and CM Punk will main event WrestleMania.”

On Natalya being eliminated from the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship tournament:

“As for Nattie, I thought she had a great appearance, great showing, kind of stole the show, and I’m the biggest Nattie fan. I agree with her [tweet] — would’ve loved to see Nattie win this, be the first-ever Women’s Intercontinental Champion. I thought it would’ve added to her already first ballot Hall of Fame, and she looks good — she looks actually better than ever — and she works her ass off.”

On why Nattie should have won:

“It’s such a moment if this woman wins. It would’ve been a great feel-good moment, and again, if it’s a first — Chelsea [Green], even though she’s a heel got a massive babyface pop — and it should’ve gone to Nattie as well.”

