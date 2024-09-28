Tommy Dreamer Reacts To The Bryan Danielson vs. Nigel McGuinness Match From AEW Dynamite

By
James Hetfield
-
(Photo Credit: Impact Wrestling)

ECW original Tommy Dreamer recently appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio, where he talked about a number of topics including AEW World Champion Bryan Danielson’s match with Nigel McGuinness at Dynamite: Grand Slam.

Dreamer said, “I enjoyed it. I enjoyed the story, got the magnitude of the match just by the two of them standing in front of each other. More impressed with Nigel McGuinness that he has, like I said, not had a match in a long, long time, went the distance, I enjoyed the end. At the end of the day, I really truly feel if I could quadruple down on my original thought, this is to get the match down before we say goodbye to Bryan Danielson.”

