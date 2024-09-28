Tommy Dreamer Reacts To The Bryan Danielson vs. Nigel McGuinness Match From AEW Dynamite

ECW original Tommy Dreamer recently appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio, where he talked about a number of topics including AEW World Champion Bryan Danielson’s match with Nigel McGuinness at Dynamite: Grand Slam.

Dreamer said, “I enjoyed it. I enjoyed the story, got the magnitude of the match just by the two of them standing in front of each other. More impressed with Nigel McGuinness that he has, like I said, not had a match in a long, long time, went the distance, I enjoyed the end. At the end of the day, I really truly feel if I could quadruple down on my original thought, this is to get the match down before we say goodbye to Bryan Danielson.”

