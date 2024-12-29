Tommy Dreamer Reflects On The Hardys’s WWE Return At WrestleMania 33

ECW original Tommy Dreamer recently appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss a number of topics, including The Hardys’ run in AEW.

Dreamer said, “Matt’s debut should have been massive when he showed up in AEW, but it was during the pandemic. Then, Jeff comes in, it’s nice, but then right away, people start criticizing doing, like, his hand thing to make the save … Jeff had some moments there, but then, it was back to, ‘Oh, they’re not utilizing The Hardys the way The Hardys should be utilized.’ And then, Matt is showing up again, like, in TNA, with that Broke character. It’s like, ‘Oh, we’re going to see this version that we really like.’”

On The Hardys’s WWE return at WrestleMania 33:

“The Hardys’ return at WrestleMania is the largest pop, I feel, in wrestling history, especially at a WrestleMania.”

