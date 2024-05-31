Tommy Dreamer Says Liv Morgan And Dominik Mysterio Reminds Him Of Eddie Guerrero And Chyna

ECW original Tommy Dreamer recently made an appearance on an episode of Busted Open Radio, where he talked about a number of topics including how the current WWE angle with Dominik Mysterio, Rhea Ripley and WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan reminds him of the pairing of the late WWE Hall of Famers Eddie Guerrero and Chyna.

Dreamer said, “Do you remember the time where Eddie Guerrero had to explain to Chyna — and he’s like, ‘Mamacita! Mamacita! Mami!’ And he’s chasing her down the hall because Chyna thought he was cheating on [her]. I’m like, ‘Holy crap, they have the same exact scenario they can eventually do.’”

You can check out the complete podcast below.