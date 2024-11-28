Tommy Dreamer Shares His Thoughts On The New Day Breakup Angle

ECW original Tommy Dreamer recently appeared on Busted Open Radio to talk about a number of topics, including The New Day breakup angle on WWE RAW.

Dreamer said, “I really enjoy it. They did it differently tonight. We saw the aftermath of a match, I have had those conversations with my partners, I have had those conversations with the wrestlers I wrestled … Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, man, they had me hooked. We have seen this long-drawn-out, where things are not happy, in the New Dayville and we’re coming up on promoting next week.”

On how invested he is in the storyline:

“I think for a lot of us, we are the kids in the divorce. I don’t think anybody really wants to see New Day break up … The last time I’ve been this invested on something that happened post-match like this, was actually during a match, and it was the split up of the Mega Powers.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.