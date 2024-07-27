Tommy Dreamer Shares His Thougts On Kamille’s AEW Debut

ECW original Tommy Dreamer recently made an appearance on an episode of Busted Open Radio, where he talked about a number of topics including Kamille’s AEW debut.

Dreamer said, “Kamille is a super impressive, dominant-looking female. Makes perfect sense to have her as the heater for Mercedes Mone, putting an obstacle in Dr. Britt Baker’s way … Kamille, former NWA Women’s Champion, she’s been to the top. I would love to see how this relationship plays out over the long term, because eventually, you know, it usually goes sour. But this is a great way for Mercedes Mone, who is totally entrenched in her ‘CEO’ evil role. I enjoyed it.”

On Kamille giving a potential excuse for Britt Baker losing to Moné:

“It’s also the perfect way not to put your title on Britt Baker, and have her lose because of some sort of interference, and then you could also do Kamille versus Britt Baker, which would be a great match as well.”

