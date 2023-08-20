Tommy Dreamer Suffers Broken Nose During Recent Independent Wrestling Match

“The Innovator of Violence” has suffered another broken nose.
ECW original and pro wrestling legend Tommy Dreamer surfaced on Twitter (X) on Saturday night to share a photo of the broken nose he suffered during a match at a recent independent wrestling event.
Dreamer wrote about how this marks the fourth time he suffered a broken nose, with him also breaking his nose in the past in matches in ECW and WWE.
“4TH Broken nose,” he wrote. “2 #ECW. 1 #WWE. 1 indies. I ❤it.”
Check out the photo below.
4TH Broken nose
2 #ECW
1 #WWE
1 indies
I ❤it pic.twitter.com/DWtTkEnk4X
— Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) August 19, 2023