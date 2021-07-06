Tommy Dreamer Talks To Terry Funk Following Health Reports, WWE & Wrestlers Comment On Funk

ECW Original Tommy Dreamer took to Twitter this evening and issued an update on WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk, after speaking to the wrestling legend on the phone.

As we’ve noted, WWE Hall of Famer Don Muraco stated on his podcast that Funk was currently suffering from dementia and was in an assisted living facility in his hometown of Amarillo, Texas. PWInsider’s Mike Johnson later reported that this was true.

Funk’s official Twitter account, ran by a representative, then issued an update and wrote, “Yes, Mr. Funk is currently receiving residential care for his multiple health issues, which do affect his mind as well as the rest of his body. As you can imagine, some days are better than others. He & his family appreciate all of your kind words! FOREVER!”

In an update, Dreamer says he spoke with Funk on the phone this evening. Funk gave Dreamer the following quote: “I’m currently sitting in an assisted living place w/my thumb up my ass Whistling Dixie but I don’t remember the words”

Dreamer wrote, “Everyone needs to relax. I just got off phone w/ Terry Funk. He is NOT in bad health. He loves everyone talking about him. Direct quote from Funker ‘I’m currently sitting in an assisted living place w/my thumb up my ass Whistling Dixie but I don’t remember the words’ #Forever #ECW”

WWE issued a statement on Funk earlier this afternoon after his official Twitter account provided their update. They wished the best to Funk and his family.

“Few have as much fight in them as Terry Funk. Wishing all the best to the WWE Hall of Famer and his family,” WWE wrote.

Several pro wrestling stars have paid tribute to the pro wrestling legend this afternoon. WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley called The Funker the greatest wrestler he’s ever seen.

“Terry Funk is the greatest wrestler I have ever seen. No one made it easier to believe than The Funker,” Foley wrote.

Meanwhile, Kyle O’Reilly commented on tonight’s WWE NXT Great American Bash against Adam Cole, and dedicated it to Funk.

He wrote, “Tonight is for the Funkster! #NXTGAB”

