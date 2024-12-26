Tommy Dreamer Wants WWE To Celebrate RAW’s Historic Run On USA Before Move

ECW original Tommy Dreamer recently appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss a number of topics, including how he would like to see WWE pay tribute and say goodbye to Monday Night RAW’s time on the USA Network before it moves to Netflix.

Dreamer said, “I would also personally love to see a goodbye. And by a goodbye, I mean a goodbye to Monday Night RAW on USA. It’s been such a staple for so many wrestling fans, so many nation members. It gave us so many moments and so many great moments that so many fans will remember. Not only do wrestlers need closure, but so do wrestling fans.”

