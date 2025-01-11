Tommy Dreamer Weighs In On Trick Williams’ Potential On The WWE Main Roster

ECW original Tommy Dreamer recently appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss a number of topics, including Trick Williams’ potential on the WWE main roster.

Dreamer said, “Trick is going to have to grow. He has all the tools. He just needs the push. And then you could also say here’s the number one draft pick Carmelo Hayes seething that he hasn’t gotten those type of reactions, all that stuff, which then helps Carmelo Hayes. And you could tell their history within NXT as well. That’s a feud right off the bat, if you go that route, if they’re on the same brands.”

On a potential storyline:

“There’s a built storyline right there. And where you go with it, you could have your old boss [Hayes say], ‘Hey, let’s hook back up and take this company by storm. Hey, I was the one who got you here,’ blah, blah, blah. [Have Williams] be like, ‘No, man, I want to do it on my own. This is my opportunity. You’ve had your opportunity.’”

