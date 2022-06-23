Tomohiro Ishii Pulled From AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Due to an Injury

NJPW announced the following:
Thank you for supporting New Japan Pro-Wrestling.
Tomohiro Ishii, who was scheduled to compete on June 26 at AEWxNJPW Presents Forbidden Door, has sustained a left knee injury and is not medically cleared to compete.
We apologise to fans who were looking forward to seeing Ishii wrestle and appreciate your understanding.
After a hard fought qualifying match in Korakuen Hall on June 21, Clark Connors will take Ishii’s place in the All-Atlantic Championship four way at Forbidden Door. The card change is as follows
AEW All-Atlantic Championship Four Way
PAC vs Miro vs Malakai Black vs Clark Connors
Tomohiro Ishii was injured in his AEW #AllAtlantic Title NJPW Eliminator Tournament match with @ClarkConnors. With Ishii not medically cleared, he forfeits & Connors will now go to #ForbiddenDoor on Sunday to face #Miro, #PAC & @malakaiblxck to crown the 1st All-Atlantic Champion pic.twitter.com/IhI9inTnOv
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 23, 2022