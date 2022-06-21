Tomohiro Ishii Set for AEW All-Atlantic Title Fatal 4 Way, Updated Forbidden Door Card

Tomohiro Ishii has joined the Fatal 4 Way to crown the inaugural AEW All-Atlantic Champion at Sunday’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

Ishii defeated Clark Connors at today’s New Japan Road tournament in Tokyo to earn a spot at Forbidden Door.

Ishii qualified for today’s fight by defeating Yoshinobu Kanemaru at Monday’s New Japan Road event, while Connors qualified by defeating Tomoaki Honma at Monday’s show.

Ishii, PAC, and Miro are among the confirmed names for the Fatal 4 Way at Forbidden Door at the moment.

Malakai Black vs. Penta Oscuro will determine the final contestant for the AEW All-Atlantic Title match at Forbidden Door on Wednesday’s Forbidden Door go-home episode of AEW Dynamite.

The inaugural AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view is scheduled for Sunday, June 26 from the United Center in Chicago, IL. Here is the current card:

Interim AEW World Title Match

Jon Moxley vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

Winner faces injured AEW World Champion CM Punk at a later date.

Fatal 4 Way for the Inaugural AEW All-Atlantic Title

Miro vs. PAC vs. Tomohiro Ishii vs. Malakai Black or Penta Oscuro

Winners Take All Triple Threat Tag Team Titles Match

ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR (Cash Wheeler, Dax Harwood) vs. IWGP Tag Team Champions The United Empire (Jeff Cobb, Great-O-Khan) vs. Roppongi Vice (Trent Beretta, Rocky Romero)

Winners will leave with the ROH and IWGP titles.

AEW Women’s World Title Match

Toni Storm vs. Thunder Rosa (c)

IWGP United States Heavyweight Title Match

Orange Cassidy vs. Will Ospreay (c)

Chris Jericho, Minoru Suzuki and Sammy Guevara vs. Eddie Kingston, Shota Umino and ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta

IWGP World Heavyweight Title Match

Adam Cole and/or Adam Page vs. Jay White (c)

Rumored and teased but unconfirmed.

