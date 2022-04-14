Toni Storm Addresses The Content On Her OnlyFans Account

During an interview with Carton & Roberts, AEW star Toni Storm talked about the launch of her OnlyFans account:

“I didn’t have to have a conversation with anyone, to be honest. I just kind of do my thing, my family and friends and everyone I know is in full support. I didn’t really see the need to ask permission.”

“It’s not exactly porn, what I’m doing, I think you have the wrong idea. I don’t do porn. I take sexy photos and post them at a price. Not so much crazy, hardcore scenes or anything of that nature. I like to take a lot of photos and share them with my fans. Not that there’s anything wrong with being a pornstar, but I don’t do porn.”